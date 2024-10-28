Mawson Resources Expands Sunday Creek Gold Project

Mawson Resources (TSE:MAW) has released an update.

Mawson Resources reports a significant expansion in mineralization at the Sunday Creek Project in Victoria, Australia. The discovery extends the known strike length by 19%, highlighting the Christina site as a promising fourth high-grade gold-antimony zone. Ongoing exploration includes extensive diamond drilling aimed at further enhancing the project’s potential.

