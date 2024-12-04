Mawson Infrastructure responds to media report regarding Chapter 11 petition

Mawson Infrastructure (MIGI) said that a media outlet earlier falsely reported that the company has filed a voluntary Chapter 11 petition. The company said, “Rather, entities in Australia, including W Capital Advisors Pty Ltd as trustee for the W Capital Advisors Fund and Marshall Investments MIG Pty Ltd as trustee for the Marshall Investments MIG Trust, have filed an involuntary Chapter 11 petition against the Company. The Company has not yet been formally served with an involuntary petition; however, if served, the Company’s Board of Directors intend to vigorously defend the Company against such a filing to the full extent of the law. Mawson expects to continue to operate as usual and execute its business plan accordingly. The Company has previously corresponded with W Capital Advisors Pty Ltd as trustee for the W Capital Advisors Fund and its representatives, and the Company has expressed significant concerns about W Capital Advisors Pty Ltd as trustee for the W Capital Advisors Fund and James Manning, a former board director and executive of the Company, being related parties. Neither W Capital nor James Manning have responded to the Company’s concerns in a manner satisfactory to the Company. James Manning is also the subject of an investigation by the Company’s Audit Committee related to his dealings with W Capital Advisors Pty Ltd as trustee for the W Capital Advisors Fund – among several other matters – including current litigation with an entity related to Manning, Vertua Property Inc. (“Vertua”), regarding alleged self-dealing, breach of contract, and tortious interference with a business relationship. Notably, Vertua is a company not only related to James Manning, but also affiliated with Darron Wolter of W Capital Advisors Pty Ltd as trustee for the W Capital Advisors Fund. The Company filed a complaint in The Court of Common Pleas of Mercer County, Pennsylvania (file number 2024-2332) on October 17, 2024 against Vertua as landlord for the Company’s Sharon, PA property for breach of the lease agreement and wrongful termination of the lease, as well as for tortious interference with a business relationship. The Company is seeking reinstatement of the lease, compensatory damages, disgorgement of revenue, and exemplary and punitive damages, as well as reimbursement for its costs and litigation expenses. As per the Company’s most recent 10-Q filing on November 14, 2024, W Capital Advisors Pty Ltd as trustee for the W Capital Advisors Fund and Marshall Investments MIG Pty Ltd as trustee for the Marshall Investments MIG Trust had filed proceedings in Australia, and the Company believes that these entities are using such proceedings in an improper attempt to gain leverage in ongoing legal disputes between the parties. The Company believes that the filing of the involuntary Chapter 11 petition is a continuation of this pattern. The Company has previously reported through an 8-K filing on March 29, 2024 that the Company may seek to exit certain or all of its entities and holdings in Australia. The Company currently operates facilities in the United States of America and does not have any operating sites or assets in Australia.”

