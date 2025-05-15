Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Reports 27% Growth in Digital Colocation Revenue and 24% Growth in Energy Management Revenue for Q1 2025

Mawson Infrastructure Group reported 27% growth in digital colocation revenue and 24% in energy management for Q1 2025.

MIDLAND, Pa., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. ("Mawson", "the Company"), a publicly-traded technology company that offers digital infrastructure platforms for artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and digital assets, today announced its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







Rahul Mewawalla, CEO and President of Mawson,



said,



"We are pleased to report continued strategic, operational, technological, and financial execution in the first quarter of 2025 – and 27% year-over-year revenue growth in our digital colocation business, and 24% year-over-year revenue growth in our energy management business. I was also delighted to announce in the same quarter our newest digital colocation enterprise customer agreement, for about 64 MW of compute capacity for an initial term of 3 years, further driving long-term growth of our digital colocation services business. We also continue to enhance our offerings across artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, digital assets, and other computing markets, while prioritizing our carbon-free energy approach, including nuclear power. We are positioned well to address the critical compute capacity needs of our enterprise customers and for us to further drive innovation.”









Financial and operational highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, include:









Q1 2025 Digital colocation revenue increased 27% Y/Y, up to $10.4 million.



Q1 2025 Energy management revenue increased 24% Y/Y, up to $3.1 million.



Successful Transformation of Company, including income from operations of positive $0.6 million in Q1 2025, a significant improvement from a loss from operations of $7.7 million in Q1 2024.



Successfully executed a new customer agreement with a publicly traded enterprise customer in March 2025 for an initial agreement term of 3 years to provide digital colocation services for approximately 17,453 latest-generation ASICs at Mawson’s facilities or about 64 MW of compute capacity at Mawson’s facilities, further expanding our digital colocation business.



Total current operational capacity of 129 MW with an additional 24 MW under development, growing the Company’s total operating capacity to 153 MW upon completion, all in the strategic PJM market, which represents one of the largest competitive wholesale electricity markets in North America.













Conferences and Events Update







Mawson has planned for its CEO and President, Rahul Mewawalla, and/or other members of the management team, to join the following upcoming conferences and events. Please contact IR@Mawsoninc.com for more information.









Web Summit



– May 27-30, 2025



– May 27-30, 2025





AI and Big Data Expo



– June 4-5, 2025













About Mawson Infrastructure











Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is a technology company that offers digital infrastructure platforms for artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC) and digital assets. The Company’s digital infrastructure platforms can be used to operate computing resources for a number of applications, and are offered across artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), digital assets, and other computing applications. Our innovation, technology, and operational expertise enables us to operate and optimize digital infrastructure to accelerate the digital economy. The Company has a strategy to prioritize the usage of carbon-free energy sources, including nuclear energy, to power its digital infrastructure platforms and computational machines.





The Company’s media interviews and videos are available at www.mawsoninc.com/video-interviews.





Articles and recent news related to the Company are available at



www.mawsoninc.com/articles



.





For more information, visit:



https://www.mawsoninc.com









Company Presentation Update







Mawson has available a Company Overview Presentation about the company’s strategic approach and its businesses at its corporate website at



https://www.mawsoninc.com



.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.