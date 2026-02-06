Mawson Infrastructure Anticipates Wider Q4 Net Loss; Stock Down 11% In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI), an operator of digital infrastructure for digital currency, Friday said in its preliminary report that it expects a wider net loss on significantly lower revenues for the fourth quarter.

Quarterly Preliminary net loss is expected to be around $15.8 million compared with $4.5 million of the prior year, representing an increase of 250 percent.

Preliminary estimated revenues are expected to be around $3.2 million compared with $15.1 million of last year, representing a decrease of 79 percent.

Further, the company announced that they have reached a confidential settlement with Ionic Digital Mining LLC to resolve claims Ionic brought against the company and two of its subsidiaries related to a co-location agreement.

It has also settled a customer dispute over a hosting arrangement.

In pre-market, MIGI shares were trading at $2.53, down 11.85% on the Nasdaq.

