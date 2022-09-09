Mawson Infra To Sell Bitcoin Mining Facility And 6,468 ASIC Miners To CleanSpark For Up To $42.5 Mln

(RTTNews) - Digital infrastructure provider Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) announced Friday it has agreed to sell its Sandersville, Georgia-based Bitcoin Mining Facility, and 6,468 ASIC Bitcoin Miners to CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) for up to a maximum total purchase price of $42.5 million.

As part of the $33 million plus power deposits, of consideration for the Bitcoin Mining Facility, Mawson will receive up to approximately $11 Million in CleanSpark stock, which would result in Mawson owning approximately 5.5% of the outstanding common stock of CleanSpark. Mawson will receive an additional $9.48 million for the 6468 ASIC Bitcoin Miners.

Mawson intends to use the proceeds of sale to reduce debt and to focus near-term expansion activities at its Midland and Sharon Bitcoin Mining Facilities in Pennsylvania.

The agreement has been approved by the organizations' respective boards of directors and is subject to reaching certain earn-out commitments and customary closing conditions. CleanSpark and Mawson expect to close the transaction in early October.

