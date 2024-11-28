Mawson Gold’s Southern Cross Strikes Rich at Sunday Creek

Mawson Resources (TSE:MAW) has released an update.
Mawson Gold’s Southern Cross Gold has made a significant discovery at the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project, revealing exceptional gold and antimony mineralisation at depth. This exploration success positions the project as a key player in global gold-antimony resources, with ongoing extensive drilling expected to further unveil its potential.
