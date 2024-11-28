Mawson Gold’s Southern Cross Strikes Rich at Sunday Creek

Mawson Resources (TSE:MAW) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mawson Gold’s Southern Cross Gold has made a significant discovery at the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project, revealing exceptional gold and antimony mineralisation at depth. This exploration success positions the project as a key player in global gold-antimony resources, with ongoing extensive drilling expected to further unveil its potential.

For further insights into TSE:MAW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.