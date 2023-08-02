Mawson Gold (MWSNF) Price Target Increased by 7.82% to 0.37

The average one-year price target for Mawson Gold (OTC:MWSNF) has been revised to 0.37 / share. This is an increase of 7.82% from the prior estimate of 0.34 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.37 to a high of 0.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 244.32% from the latest reported closing price of 0.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mawson Gold. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MWSNF is 0.26%, a decrease of 22.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 29,325K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 18,100K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 10,600K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 625K shares. No change in the last quarter.

See all Mawson Gold regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.