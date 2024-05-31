Mawson Gold Announces High-Grade Drilling Success

Mawson Resources (TSE:MAW) has released an update.

Mawson Gold Limited reveals that Southern Cross Gold has reported significant high-grade gold and antimony intercepts at the Sunday Creek Project, with one drill result yielding a striking 473.0 g/t gold over 0.5 meters. The successful drilling outcomes have led to the expansion of known mineralization and the decision to launch an extensive 60 km drill program slated for the upcoming year. Mawson, holding a substantial 49.6% stake in SXG, underscores its strategic investment’s value following these promising developments.

