News & Insights

Stocks

Mawson Finland Unveils Promising Drilling Results

November 06, 2024 — 01:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mawson Finland Limited (TSE:MFL) has released an update.

Mawson Finland Limited announced a successful 2024 exploration drilling program at its Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland, discovering a new high-grade mineralized zone and expanding existing ones. The drilling results suggest a promising extension of the gold-cobalt resource, with significant mineralized intercepts found at various depths. These findings highlight the potential for future growth in mineral resources at the project.

For further insights into TSE:MFL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.