Mawson Finland Unveils Promising Drilling Results

Mawson Finland Limited (TSE:MFL) has released an update.
Mawson Finland Limited announced a successful 2024 exploration drilling program at its Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland, discovering a new high-grade mineralized zone and expanding existing ones. The drilling results suggest a promising extension of the gold-cobalt resource, with significant mineralized intercepts found at various depths. These findings highlight the potential for future growth in mineral resources at the project.
For further insights into TSE:MFL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- All Eyes on Rivian Stock Ahead of Earnings Today — Here’s What Wall Street Expects
- Bentley Motors (NASDAQ:BSY) Pushes Back Its Own Green Goals
- Earnings Report Gives Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) an Edge
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.