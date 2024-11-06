Mawson Finland Unveils Promising Drilling Results

Mawson Finland Limited (TSE:MFL) has released an update.

Mawson Finland Limited announced a successful 2024 exploration drilling program at its Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland, discovering a new high-grade mineralized zone and expanding existing ones. The drilling results suggest a promising extension of the gold-cobalt resource, with significant mineralized intercepts found at various depths. These findings highlight the potential for future growth in mineral resources at the project.

