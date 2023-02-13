Mawer Investment Management Increases Position in PC Connection (CNXN)

Fintel reports that Mawer Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.98MM shares of PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN). This represents 7.53% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.90MM shares and 7.24% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.30% and an increase in total ownership of 0.29% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.75% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for PC Connection is $62.22. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 49.75% from its latest reported closing price of $41.55.

The projected annual revenue for PC Connection is $3,253MM, an increase of 4.10%. The projected annual EPS is $3.66, an increase of 7.71%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 391 funds or institutions reporting positions in PC Connection. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNXN is 0.11%, an increase of 21.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 12,845K shares. The put/call ratio of CNXN is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 825K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 771K shares, representing an increase of 6.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNXN by 11.19% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 674K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 672K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNXN by 11.93% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 380K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNXN by 63.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 343K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 343K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNXN by 6.73% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 257K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares, representing a decrease of 21.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNXN by 92.36% over the last quarter.

PC Connection Background Information



PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company.

