Mawer Investment Management Cuts Stake in Insperity (NSP)

Fintel reports that Mawer Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.44MM shares of Insperity Inc (NSP). This represents 11.69% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.03MM shares and 13.06% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.74% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.37% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.10% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Insperity is $134.64. The forecasts range from a low of $129.28 to a high of $145.95. The average price target represents an increase of 14.10% from its latest reported closing price of $118.00.

The projected annual revenue for Insperity is $6,522MM, an increase of 9.82%. The projected annual EPS is $5.38, an increase of 14.38%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 655 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insperity. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSP is 0.27%, an increase of 7.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.59% to 37,848K shares. The put/call ratio of NSP is 2.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

FIL holds 1,280K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,515K shares, representing a decrease of 18.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSP by 12.31% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,181K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,173K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSP by 9.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,084K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,070K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSP by 8.00% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,045K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,025K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSP by 4.76% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 917K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 918K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSP by 6.54% over the last quarter.

Insperity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Insperity®, a trusted advisor to America's best businesses for more than 34 years, provides an array of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. Offering the most comprehensive suite of products and services available in the marketplace, Insperity delivers administrative relief, better benefits, reduced liabilities and a systematic way to improve productivity through its premier Workforce Optimization® solution. Additional company offerings include Traditional Payroll and Human Capital Management, Time and Attendance, Performance Management, Organizational Planning, Recruiting Services, Employment Screening, Retirement Services and Insurance Services. With 2020 revenues of $4.3 billion, Insperity supports more than 100,000 businesses with over 2 million employees nationwide.

