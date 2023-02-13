Mawer Investment Management Cuts Stake in FTI Consulting (FCN)

Fintel reports that Mawer Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.97MM shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN). This represents 11.55% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.32MM shares and 12.59% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.94% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.04% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.86% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for FTI Consulting is $197.37. The forecasts range from a low of $168.67 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.86% from its latest reported closing price of $163.30.

The projected annual revenue for FTI Consulting is $3,241MM, an increase of 10.59%. The projected annual EPS is $7.50, an increase of 11.74%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 827 funds or institutions reporting positions in FTI Consulting. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCN is 0.29%, a decrease of 1.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.57% to 41,402K shares. The put/call ratio of FCN is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,412K shares representing 10.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,435K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCN by 4.37% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,240K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,201K shares, representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCN by 1.71% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,009K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 988K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCN by 5.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 986K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,015K shares, representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCN by 7.17% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 858K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 818K shares, representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCN by 6.29% over the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,300 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.