Maverix Metals (MMX) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.9% Higher

Maverix Metals Inc. MMX was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is down 17.4% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen two negative estimate revisions in the past two months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower in the same time frame, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

Maverix Metals currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Maverix Metals Inc. Price

Maverix Metals Inc. price | Maverix Metals Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Mining – Gold industry is Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.