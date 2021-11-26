Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.013 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MMX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MMX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.78, the dividend yield is 1.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMX was $4.78, representing a -25.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.40 and a 13.54% increase over the 52 week low of $4.21.

MMX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.18.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mmx Dividend History page.

