Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MMX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that MMX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.96, the dividend yield is .81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMX was $4.96, representing a -17.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $6 and a 97.61% increase over the 52 week low of $2.51.

MMX is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). MMX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.04.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MMX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MMX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MMX as a top-10 holding:

US Global GO Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GOAU with an decrease of -8.31% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MMX at 4.81%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.