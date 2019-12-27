Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MMX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.68, the dividend yield is .21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMX was $4.68, representing a -14.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.50 and a 24.47% increase over the 52 week low of $3.76.

MMX is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). MMX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.05.

