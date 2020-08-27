Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MMX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MMX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.38, the dividend yield is .91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMX was $4.38, representing a -23.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.72 and a 74.5% increase over the 52 week low of $2.51.

MMX is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). MMX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.04.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MMX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

