Maverick Capital Now Owns 8.20% of Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

Fintel reports that Maverick Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.10MM shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE). This represents 8.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 5.59MM shares and 9.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 26.89% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 108.66% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wave Life Sciences is $8.74. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 108.66% from its latest reported closing price of $4.19.

The projected annual revenue for Wave Life Sciences is $10MM, an increase of 128.60%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wave Life Sciences. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 9.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WVE is 0.47%, an increase of 42.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.73% to 69,042K shares. The put/call ratio of WVE is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 17,202K shares representing 17.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 7,622K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,521K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WVE by 23.17% over the last quarter.

M28 Capital Management holds 5,903K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,982K shares, representing a decrease of 35.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WVE by 30.94% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 5,527K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,401K shares, representing an increase of 74.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WVE by 637.58% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 4,494K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wave Life Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wave Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company's proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future.

