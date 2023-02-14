Maverick Capital Now Owns 5.80% of Curis (CRIS)

Fintel reports that Maverick Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.56MM shares of Curis, Inc. (CRIS). This represents 5.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 7.79MM shares and 8.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 28.69% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 844.83% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Curis is $6.88. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 844.83% from its latest reported closing price of $0.73.

The projected annual revenue for Curis is $11MM, an increase of 6.92%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 109 funds or institutions reporting positions in Curis. This is a decrease of 99 owner(s) or 47.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRIS is 0.03%, an increase of 30.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.09% to 39,106K shares. The put/call ratio of CRIS is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

M28 Capital Management holds 4,482K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 3,421K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,628K shares, representing a decrease of 6.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRIS by 12.06% over the last quarter.

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 2,524K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,924K shares, representing an increase of 23.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRIS by 29.69% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 2,137K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 99.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRIS by 58,410.92% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,529K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,069K shares, representing a decrease of 35.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRIS by 43.83% over the last quarter.

Curis Background Information

Curis Background Information

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. In 2015, Curis entered into a collaboration with Aurigene in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. As part of this collaboration, Curis has exclusive licenses to oral small molecule antagonists of immune checkpoints including the VISTA/PDL1 antagonist CA-170, and the TIM3/PDL1 antagonist CA-327, as well as the IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, CA-4948. CA-4948 is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1 in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma both as a monotherapy and in combination the with BTK inhibitor ibrutinib. Curis is also evaluating CA-4948 in a Phase 1 trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes. In addition, Curis is engaged in a collaboration with ImmuNext for development of CI-8993, a monoclonal anti-VISTA antibody, which is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1a/1b trial in patients with solid tumors. Curis is also party to a collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which Genentech and Roche are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma.

