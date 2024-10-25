Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 Executes Share Buy-back

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 (GB:MIG3) has released an update.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 has executed a share buy-back of over one million ordinary shares at 49.4p per share, reducing its overall share capital. This action is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital and voting rights effectively. The updated share capital now stands at over 121 million shares, a key figure for shareholders tracking their interests in the company.

