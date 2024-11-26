Maven Income and Growth VCT Announces Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Maven Income and Growth VCT (GB:MIG1) has released an update.
Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC has announced an interim dividend of 1.15p per share, with shareholders having the option to reinvest through the Dividend Investment Scheme at the latest NAV of 39.56p per share. The company aims to enhance shareholder value by offering new ordinary shares at this adjusted NAV price. This initiative reflects Maven’s strategic focus on maintaining attractive returns for its investors.
