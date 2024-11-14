News & Insights

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Approves New Share Issuance

November 14, 2024 — 10:02 am EST

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (GB:MIG5) has released an update.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC successfully passed key resolutions at their recent General Meeting, paving the way for the issuance of new ordinary shares. Shareholders approved the authorization for directors to allot new shares and remove pre-emption rights, signaling potential growth opportunities for investors. This development highlights the company’s strategic efforts to enhance shareholder value and expand its market presence.

