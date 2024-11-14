Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Approves New Share Issuance

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 (GB:MIG3) has released an update.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC has successfully passed resolutions at their recent General Meeting to authorize the issuance of new ordinary shares and disapply pre-emption rights. With strong shareholder support, these moves aim to bolster the company’s capital and expand its investment portfolio. This development marks a strategic step forward for Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 in enhancing its growth potential.

For further insights into GB:MIG3 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.