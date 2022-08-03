Mauritius tenders to buy 6,000 tonnes rice, optional origin -traders

HAMBURG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The state purchasing agency in Mauritius has issued an international tender to buy 6,000 tonnes of long grain white rice sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The rice was sought for delivery between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Aug. 22.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

