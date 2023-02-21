World Markets

Mauritian regulators examine Silver Bank in wake of Trafigura nickel fraud case

Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

February 21, 2023 — 12:18 am EST

Written by Sneha Bhowmik for Reuters ->

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Mauritian regulators are examining Silver Bank, whose majority owner has links to the alleged perpetrator Prateek Gupta of the $577 million nickel scam revealed this month by commodities giant Trafigura Group, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

A director at Silver Bank and a director at its sole shareholder have both previously worked for Indian businessman Prateek Gupta, the report said, citing documents seen by the Financial Times.

