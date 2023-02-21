Mauritian regulators examine Silver Bank in wake of Trafigura nickel fraud case

Corrects to change day in first paragraph to Tuesday from Monday and add FT as source in headline

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Mauritian regulators are examining Silver Bank, whose majority owner has links to the alleged perpetrator Prateek Gupta of the $577 million nickel scam revealed this month by commodities giant Trafigura Group, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

A director at Silver Bank and a director at its sole shareholder have both previously worked for Indian businessman Prateek Gupta, the report said, citing documents seen by the Financial Times.

