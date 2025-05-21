Maui Land & Pineapple Reports Wider Q1 Loss Despite Y/Y Revenue Surge

Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. MLP have gained 2.2% since reporting first-quarter 2025 results. This compares with the S&P 500 index’s 0.8% growth over the same period. However, over the past month, the stock has underperformed broader market benchmarks, rising just 1.4% compared with the S&P 500’s 12.7% rally.

Revenue & Earnings Performance

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, Maui Land & Pineapple reported a 134% year-over-year upsurge in operating revenues to $5.8 million from $2.5 million in the year-ago quarter. This surge was driven by the commencement of revenues from the Honokeana Homes Relief Housing Project and continued momentum in leasing operations. Land development and sales revenues totaled $2.3 million, primarily attributable to this state-supported initiative, whereas leasing revenues rose 45% to $3.2 million, reflecting improved commercial occupancy and market-rate lease conversions.

Despite the sharp increase in revenues, the company reported a net GAAP loss of $8.6 million, or 44 cents per share, compared with a loss of $1.4 million, or 7 cents per share, in the same quarter last year. This deterioration was primarily due to $6.8 million in non-cash expenses related to the company’s pension plan termination, along with elevated stock-based compensation costs and higher general and administrative expenses.

Operational Highlights & Segment Metrics

Leasing Activities: Leasing revenues climbed 45% year over year, supported by strategic efforts to revitalize Maui Land & Pineapple’s commercial portfolio. Higher occupancy rates in industrial, office and retail spaces within the Kapalua Resort, Haliimaile Town and Alaeloa Business Park contributed significantly. The company also expanded agricultural land leases on previously dormant cropland. Operating income from the leasing segment improved to $1.9 million from $1.2 million a year earlier.

Land Development & Sales: Revenues in this segment stemmed exclusively from construction reimbursements under the Honokeana Homes project, a wildfire recovery initiative. While no land was sold in the quarter, $2.3 million was spent on project improvements. The company clarified that this initiative does not generate direct profit, as it is administered on a cost-recovery basis.

Resort Amenities: The Kapalua Club, which offers membership-based access to resort facilities, recorded a modest 7% increase in revenues to $287,000. However, operating losses widened due to a rise in contracted fees and one-time bad debt expenses.

Executive Commentary

CEO Race Randle emphasized that the company has laid a foundation for growth by enhancing real estate fundamentals and streamlining operations. “Despite higher operating expenses, we maintained strong liquidity and improved positive Adjusted EBITDA, buoyed by greater operational efficiencies,” he stated.

The CEO also noted that legacy severance obligations have been fully paid and anticipates a decline in stock-based compensation due to a strategic reduction in the use of options.

Factors Driving Financial Results

The dominant driver of increased operating costs was the Honokeana Homes Relief Housing Project, which added $2.3 million in direct construction expenses. Leasing-related costs also climbed due to higher property insurance premiums, external property management fees, and commissions tied to new tenants. General and administrative expenses grew $460,000, whereas share-based compensation rose $622,000 year over year.

Pension expenses of $6.9 million, nearly all non-cash, resulted from annuitization activities tied to the wind-down of the company's defined benefit plan. This is expected to be offset in the second quarter by a corresponding gain reported under other comprehensive income.

Guidance & Strategic Initiatives

The company reiterated that operating income is expected to improve following the completion of non-recurring pension and severance-related expenses. Revenue growth is also anticipated as commercial occupancy stabilizes and more land is transitioned into productive use.

Other Developments

A notable strategic initiative introduced during the quarter was the launch of a scalable agri-business venture centered on agave cultivation. Positioned as a drought-tolerant, low-maintenance crop with global demand, agave aligns with MLP’s commitment to sustainable land use and job creation. The company plans to explore vertical integration opportunities, including distillation, agri-tourism and global distribution. While still in the early stages, the project signals MLP’s intent to derive long-term value from its extensive agricultural holdings.

Maui Land & Pineapple’s first-quarter results highlight a transitional period, marked by foundational investments in growth. While near-term profitability was impacted by one-time costs, the revenue surge, improved leasing dynamics and strategic land initiatives offer signs of promise for shareholders eyeing longer-term value.

