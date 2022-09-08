Maui Land & Pineapple Company (NYSE:MLP) shareholders have endured a 30% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

The main aim of stock picking is to find the market-beating stocks. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP), since the last five years saw the share price fall 30%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 12% in the last three months. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 5.6% in the same timeframe.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years over which the share price declined, Maui Land & Pineapple Company's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 25% each year. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 7% compound annual share price fall. So investors might expect EPS to bounce back -- or they may have previously foreseen the EPS decline.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NYSE:MLP Earnings Per Share Growth September 8th 2022

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Maui Land & Pineapple Company shares lost 15% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 19%. Given the total loss of 5% per year over five years, it seems returns have deteriorated in the last twelve months. Whilst Baron Rothschild does tell the investor "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", buyers would need to examine the data carefully to be comfortable that the business itself is sound. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Maui Land & Pineapple Company .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

