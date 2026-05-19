Maui Land & Pineapple Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MLP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Co., Inc. (Symbol: MLP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.51, changing hands as high as $18.20 per share. Maui Land & Pineapple Co., Inc. shares are currently trading up about 13.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MLP's low point in its 52 week range is $13.8393 per share, with $20.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.65.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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