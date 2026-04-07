Maui Land & Pineapple 2025 Loss Widens Y/Y, Revenues Surge

Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. MLP have gained 4% since reporting results for 2025. This compares with the S&P 500 index’s 0.9% return over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has declined 0.9% compared with the S&P 500’s 3.3% fall.

Maui Land & Pineapple reported total operating revenues of $19.5 million for fiscal 2025, marking a sharp increase of about 68% from $11.6 million in 2024. Net loss widened to $10.6 million, or 54 cents per share, from a loss of $7.4 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier due to pension-related expenses. Operating loss improved to $4.5 million from $7.4 million in 2024, reflecting stronger core operations.

Segment-wise, land development and sales revenues surged to $5.8 million from just $0.5 million in the prior year, while leasing revenues rose to $12.8 million from $9.6 million. Resort amenities revenues declined to $0.8 million from $1.4 million.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. Quote

Segmental Performance & Key Metrics

The company’s leasing segment remained the largest contributor, accounting for roughly two-thirds of total revenues, with a 33% year-over-year increase, driven by higher occupancy and improved tenant activity. Commercial property occupancy rose to 92% from 86% in the prior year, supported by tenant relocations and new leasing activity. Over 2024-2025, Maui Land & Pineapple executed 42 leases, including 15 in 2025 alone, reflecting stronger demand for its properties.

Land development and sales saw the most pronounced rise, fueled by the sale of non-strategic parcels and revenues tied to the Honokeana Homes temporary housing project. The segment generated operating income of $1.8 million against a loss in the prior year, highlighting improved monetization of land assets.

Conversely, the resort amenities segment reported a decline in revenues and a wider operating loss, reflecting discontinued memberships, temporary closures of golf facilities and non-recurring collections that had boosted the 2024 results.

Management Commentary

Management emphasized that fiscal 2025 results reflect progress in executing its long-term strategy focused on maximizing land productivity and enhancing recurring income streams. The company highlighted “purposeful placemaking” initiatives in its town centers as a key driver of leasing growth and improved asset utilization.

Leadership also pointed to momentum in land monetization, with proceeds from parcel sales being reinvested into development and agricultural initiatives, including a newly launched agave venture. While acknowledging the higher net loss, management underscored that pension-related charges were largely non-cash and tied to fulfilling legacy obligations.

Drivers of Financial Performance

Revenue growth in 2025 was primarily driven by higher leasing income and increased land sales activity. Leasing gains were supported by rising occupancy, recovery in tourism-related activity following the 2023 Maui wildfires and incremental percentage rents.

At the same time, profitability was impacted by significant one-time pension settlement expenses of $6.9 million, which weighed heavily on net results. Higher operating costs in leasing, stemming from insurance and maintenance expenses, also affected margin expansion.

The company benefited from insurance recoveries, joint venture distributions and improved operating leverage, which helped narrow operating losses despite higher expenses.

Guidance

The company outlined its strategic priorities for the near term. These include advancing land development projects across approximately 7,900 acres, increasing leasing occupancy and continuing to monetize non-strategic parcels to fund growth initiatives.

Management expects leasing cash flows to improve further as MLP’s economy recovers and commercial properties stabilize. Future development projects, including those within the Kapalua Resort and Upcountry Maui, are anticipated to generate revenues over the medium to long term.

Other Developments

During the year 2025, Maui Land & Pineapple expanded its strategic initiatives through several notable actions. The company sold six non-strategic land parcels, generating $2.4 million in proceeds, and entered agreements for additional parcel sales.

It also launched an agricultural venture, planting 38 acres of drought-tolerant blue weber agave, marking a return to agricultural operations and diversification of its business portfolio. The company completed the annuitization of its pension plan, a move that resulted in significant accounting charges but reduced long-term obligations.

Collectively, these developments underscore Maui Land & Pineapple’s ongoing transition toward a more diversified and asset-driven growth model, albeit with near-term earnings volatility tied to legacy costs and investment spending.

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