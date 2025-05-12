$MATX stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MATX stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $45,899,497 of trading volume.

$MATX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MATX:

$MATX insiders have traded $MATX stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MATX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VIC S JR ANGOCO (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,800 shares for an estimated $1,456,395 .

. JOHN P LAUER (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,985 shares for an estimated $1,075,818 .

. RUSTY K ROLFE (EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $497,903 .

. JOHN WARREN SULLIVAN (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,250 shares for an estimated $317,400 .

. RICHARD S KINNEY (Senior Vice President) sold 1,997 shares for an estimated $273,804

KEVIN L STUCK (VP and Controller) sold 1,735 shares for an estimated $248,434

KUUHAKU T PARK (Senior Vice President) sold 954 shares for an estimated $128,088

$MATX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of $MATX stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MATX Government Contracts

We have seen $442,542 of award payments to $MATX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

