$MATX stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MATX stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $45,899,497 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MATX:
$MATX Insider Trading Activity
$MATX insiders have traded $MATX stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MATX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VIC S JR ANGOCO (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,800 shares for an estimated $1,456,395.
- JOHN P LAUER (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,985 shares for an estimated $1,075,818.
- RUSTY K ROLFE (EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $497,903.
- JOHN WARREN SULLIVAN (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,250 shares for an estimated $317,400.
- RICHARD S KINNEY (Senior Vice President) sold 1,997 shares for an estimated $273,804
- KEVIN L STUCK (VP and Controller) sold 1,735 shares for an estimated $248,434
- KUUHAKU T PARK (Senior Vice President) sold 954 shares for an estimated $128,088
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$MATX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of $MATX stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 788,576 shares (-75.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,071,785
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 310,406 shares (-57.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,855,145
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 226,823 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,584,813
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 187,444 shares (-3.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,024,697
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 177,000 shares (+73.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,866,680
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 161,093 shares (-21.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,721,780
- NORGES BANK added 160,808 shares (+162.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,683,350
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$MATX Government Contracts
We have seen $442,542 of award payments to $MATX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8511098510!CUSHION,SEAT BACK,V: $132,345
- 8511060468!CUSHION,SEAT BACK,V: $124,850
- 8510749213!LINE,MULTI-LOOP: $82,979
- 8510803920!LINE,MULTI-LOOP: $58,996
- 8511031567!COVER,PROTECTIVE,RO: $16,200
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
You can track data on $MATX on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.