MATX Ex-Dividend Reminder - 8/6/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/6/26, Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.38, payable on 9/3/26. As a percentage of MATX's recent stock price of $218.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MATX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.70% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MATX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MATX's low point in its 52 week range is $86.97 per share, with $230.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $216.36.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MATX makes up 3.98% of the SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (Symbol: BOAT) which is trading lower by about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding MATX).

In Tuesday trading, Matson Inc shares are currently up about 5.1% on the day.

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Further MATX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.