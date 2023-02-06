MATX Ex-Dividend Reminder - 2/8/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/8/23, Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.31, payable on 3/2/23. As a percentage of MATX's recent stock price of $70.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MATX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.76% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MATX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MATX's low point in its 52 week range is $58.06 per share, with $125.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.10.

In Monday trading, Matson Inc shares are currently off about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.