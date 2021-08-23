MATW Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Matthews International Corp (Symbol: MATW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.92, changing hands as high as $35.24 per share. Matthews International Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MATW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MATW's low point in its 52 week range is $21 per share, with $43.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.97.

