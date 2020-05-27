Mature Tech Stocks that Could Pay Dividends

Traditionally, the words “tech” and “dividend” rarely appear in the same sentence. Investors have an image of tech firms as dynamic, young, growth-focused companies that use every penny generated to pursue more growth, and for whom dividends, if they exist at all, are just a tiny sop to their more conservative investors. There are, however, some tech companies where the dividend is an important part of the investment thesis.

They are mostly what I refer to as “old tech”; long-established companies that, while not as sexy as some of the growth names, proved long ago that they can consistently make money through good times and bad. They also often have a history of decent dividend yields. Over the next couple of years, both of those attributes could be important.

While the market is rapidly gaining lost ground at the moment, every now and again the reality of fifteen percent unemployment and a historic drop in GDP keeps intruding. I am happy to ride the wave, but would rather have a solid foundation to my portfolio that will still be around in ten years -- even if the economy fails to bounce right back from such a massive shock.

Buying good yielding high tech stocks, though, is not just about playing defense. There are good reasons to think that even if there is a quick recovery, they could outperform the broader market for a few years.

In case you haven’t been paying attention, interest rates are low. The benchmark 10-Year U.S. Treasury is yielding around two thirds of one percent and, if you think lending money to an entity with over $23 trillion of debt for 30 years is a good idea, you can get a whopping 1.45% return. There is still, however, a lot of money in the world chasing an income stream, much of it in the kind of massive, institutional funds that really move markets.

Given those low interest rates, dividend yield matters more now than ever. And when it comes from a tech company that has a history of survival and generates more than enough cash flow to keep the dividends coming, it has a lot of appeal.

Take IBM (IBM), for example. Over the last few years, it has been fashionable to bash Big Blue as moribund and out of touch. It is certainly true that they are no longer the cutting-edge growth company they once were, but there is life in the old dog yet. Critics say they were slow to join in the cloud revolution, for example, but over forty percent of their revenue came from cloud-related software and services last year. They got there eventually.

That, however, isn’t the point.

In an uncertain, yield-hungry environment, a company that generates well over $17 billion in free cash flow and returns over 5% in dividend yield will see institutional buying regardless of where it stands on this or the next business trend. Given that, IBM at a market-lagging 20% off the high looks like a good long-term investment.

There are others, too. HP Inc., the old Hewlett Packard, also appeals on a yield basis if you can get past the stereotypical view of HP as the poster child for an outdated printer industry, then a yield of around four percent is attractive. That is especially true when you consider that it comes from free cash flow of nearly $4 billion, with a payout ratio of 32.5%, suggesting that is sustainable, if not growable.

Old tech is not the first place most people think of when considering dividend plays, but given the uncertainty ahead, as well as the low-rate environment and the fact that some of those stocks are lagging the market recovery, this may be a good time to do just that.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.