Mattr (TSX:MATR) Price Target Decreased by 19.22% to 10.56

The average one-year price target for Mattr (TSX:MATR) has been revised to $10.56 / share. This is a decrease of 19.22% from the prior estimate of $13.08 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.58% from the latest reported closing price of $7.85 / share.

Mattr Maintains 9.26% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 9.26%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 1.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mattr. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MATR is 0.03%, an increase of 8.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.93% to 2,298K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 381K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares , representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATR by 19.99% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 355K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares , representing a decrease of 8.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATR by 4.91% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 278K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares , representing a decrease of 13.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATR by 32.76% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 257K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 274K shares , representing a decrease of 6.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATR by 13.85% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 157K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

