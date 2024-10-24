Mattr Corp to Release Q3 2024 Financial Results

Mattr (TSE:MATR) has released an update.

Mattr Corp, a global materials technology company, is set to release its third quarter 2024 financial results on November 13, 2024. The company will hold a conference call the following day to discuss these results, focusing on its role in enhancing critical infrastructure through Composite and Connection Technologies.

