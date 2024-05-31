Mattioli Woods Shareholding Shift Notified

Mattioli Woods (GB:MTW) has released an update.

Mattioli Woods PLC has reported that Octopus Investments Limited, after a recent transaction, now holds 5.77% of the company’s voting rights, a change from their previous position of 6.98%. The notification of this change, which took place on the 30th of May, 2024, was officially relayed to the company the following day. This shift in shareholding indicates a notable adjustment in Octopus Investments Limited’s stake in the UK-based firm.

For further insights into GB:MTW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.