Mattioli Woods Shareholding Shift Notified

May 31, 2024 — 10:47 am EDT

Mattioli Woods (GB:MTW) has released an update.

Mattioli Woods PLC has reported that Octopus Investments Limited, after a recent transaction, now holds 5.77% of the company’s voting rights, a change from their previous position of 6.98%. The notification of this change, which took place on the 30th of May, 2024, was officially relayed to the company the following day. This shift in shareholding indicates a notable adjustment in Octopus Investments Limited’s stake in the UK-based firm.

