Matthews reports Q4 EPS 55c, consensus 38c

Reports Q4 revenue $446.7M, consensus $440.46M.In discussing the Company’s results, Joseph C. Bartolacci, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Our consolidated operating results for the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter reflected another quarter of solid performance by our core businesses and, consistent with prior quarters, was impacted by continuing customer delays in our energy business. Our previously announced cost reduction program is now underway, as evidenced by the charges reflected in our GAAP results this quarter, and progressing well. Overall, we were pleased with the consolidated operating results as we again demonstrated the resilience of Matthews (MATW) and our employees in mitigating the challenges faced by one of our segments. For the year ended September 30, 2024, consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $205.2 million. “With respect to our cost reduction program, current quarter charges include non-cash goodwill impairment and other asset write-downs primarily in connection with our European operations, in addition to severance and other costs. The program is also targeting general and administrative cost reductions. For our fiscal 2024 fourth quarter, we reported another quarter of lower corporate and non-operating costs compared to a year ago. For the year, corporate and non-operating costs were approximately 5% lower than last year. “During the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter, we reduced our outstanding debt by $53.8 million. In addition, we completed the refinancing of outstanding senior notes due December 1, 2025. Due to current interest rates and the ongoing strategic review of our business portfolio, we opted for a shorter-term bond with an ability to call in one year.

