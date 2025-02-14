Matthews Intl. To Sell Remaining SGK Brand Solutions Businesses For $50 Mln

(RTTNews) - Matthews International Corp. (MATW) Friday announced that it has signed a letter of intent to sell the remaining businesses within its SGK Brand Solutions segment, primarily comprising its European roto-gravure packaging and surfaces operations. The deal is valued at $50 million, mostly in cash, which will be used to reduce debt.

This follows Matthews' January 8 agreement to sell its interest in SGK for $350 million. With this latest transaction, total upfront proceeds from the SGK divestiture will reach $400 million, implying a segment valuation exceeding $600 million.

The sale is expected to close in the third quarter, pending a definitive agreement, financing, and regulatory approvals.

MATW is currently trading pre-market at $24.90 down 0.28 percent or $0.07 on the Nasdaq.

