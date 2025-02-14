News & Insights

Markets
MATW

Matthews Intl. To Sell Remaining SGK Brand Solutions Businesses For $50 Mln

February 14, 2025 — 09:03 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Matthews International Corp. (MATW) Friday announced that it has signed a letter of intent to sell the remaining businesses within its SGK Brand Solutions segment, primarily comprising its European roto-gravure packaging and surfaces operations. The deal is valued at $50 million, mostly in cash, which will be used to reduce debt.

This follows Matthews' January 8 agreement to sell its interest in SGK for $350 million. With this latest transaction, total upfront proceeds from the SGK divestiture will reach $400 million, implying a segment valuation exceeding $600 million.

The sale is expected to close in the third quarter, pending a definitive agreement, financing, and regulatory approvals.

MATW is currently trading pre-market at $24.90 down 0.28 percent or $0.07 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MATW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.