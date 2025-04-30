MATTHEWS INTL Earnings Results: $MATW Reports Quarterly Earnings

MATTHEWS INTL ($MATW) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $0.34 per share, missing estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $427,630,000, missing estimates of $444,327,810 by $-16,697,810.

MATTHEWS INTL Insider Trading Activity

MATTHEWS INTL insiders have traded $MATW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MATW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

J MICHAEL NAUMAN purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $98,360

MATTHEWS INTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of MATTHEWS INTL stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

