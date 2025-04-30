MATTHEWS INTL Earnings Results: $MATW Reports Quarterly Earnings

MATTHEWS INTL ($MATW) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $0.34 per share, missing estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $427,630,000, missing estimates of $444,327,810 by $-16,697,810.
MATTHEWS INTL Insider Trading Activity
MATTHEWS INTL insiders have traded $MATW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MATW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- J MICHAEL NAUMAN purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $98,360
MATTHEWS INTL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of MATTHEWS INTL stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK removed 183,672 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,084,040
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 168,970 shares (+10.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,677,089
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC added 148,161 shares (+19.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,295,100
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 138,545 shares (-90.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,834,925
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 125,649 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,477,964
- BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. added 108,962 shares (+23.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,016,068
- QUINN OPPORTUNITY PARTNERS LLC added 96,646 shares (+100.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,675,161
