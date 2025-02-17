News & Insights

MATW

Matthews International Wins Legal Battle Against Tesla

February 17, 2025 — 01:08 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Matthews International Corporation (MATW) Monday announced that U.S. District Court denied Tesla's attempt to block the company from selling its dry battery electrode technology to existing and potential global customers. Despite a February 6 arbitration ruling in Matthews' favor, Tesla filed multiple lawsuits to restrict its sales. On February 14, Judge Edward Davila rejected Tesla's request for a restraining order. The company vows to fight Tesla's legal challenges while pursuing its own claims against the automaker for wrongful conduct.

