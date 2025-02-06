News & Insights

Markets
MATW

Matthews International Wins Arbitration Against Tesla, Resumes DBE Sales

February 06, 2025 — 10:11 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Matthews International Corp. (MATW), Thursday announced a favorable arbitration ruling in its dispute with Tesla, confirming its right to sell Dry Battery Electrode or DBE technology to customers beyond Tesla (TSLA).

The ruling recognizes Matthews' expertise in DBE manufacturing and allows the company to expand its presence in the growing electric vehicle market.

The dispute, which began over a year ago, led Matthews to seek arbitration after failed negotiations with Tesla. With the ruling now in place, Matthews is poised to re-engage with global battery and automotive manufacturers.

MATW is currently trading at $28.28 up 5.76 percent or $1.54 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MATW
TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.