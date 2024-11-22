Matthews International Reports Sales Drop and Debt Reduction

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
Matthews International ( (MATW) ) has provided an announcement.
Matthews International Corporation reported a fourth-quarter consolidated sales drop to $446.7 million, with fiscal 2024 sales reaching $1.80 billion. Despite customer delays impacting the energy business, cost reduction efforts are on track, and debt was reduced by $53.8 million. The Memorialization and SGK Brand Solutions segments showed resilience with improved price realization and growth despite challenges. Looking ahead, Matthews projects adjusted EBITDA between $205 million and $215 million for fiscal 2025, with strategic evaluations supported by J.P. Morgan.
