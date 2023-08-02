Matthews International - (MATW) Price Target Increased by 14.29% to 57.12

The average one-year price target for Matthews International - (NASDAQ:MATW) has been revised to 57.12 / share. This is an increase of 14.29% from the prior estimate of 49.98 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 48.48 to a high of 67.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.44% from the latest reported closing price of 45.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Matthews International -. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MATW is 0.13%, an increase of 4.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 28,322K shares. The put/call ratio of MATW is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,212K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,268K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATW by 12.26% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 1,796K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,791K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATW by 37.04% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,093K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATW by 17.04% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,065K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 940K shares, representing an increase of 11.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATW by 76.30% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 1,031K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,005K shares, representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATW by 19.10% over the last quarter.

Matthews International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Matthews International Corporation is a global provider of brand solutions, memorialization products and industrial technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment is a leader in providing brand development, deployment and delivery services that help build its clients' brands and consumers' desire for them. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures and distributes marking, coding and industrial automation technologies and solutions. The Company has approximately 11,000 employees in more than 25 countries on six continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.