Matthews International - (MATW) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Matthews International - said on July 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 7, 2023 will receive the payment on August 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $45.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.02%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.65%, the lowest has been 1.44%, and the highest has been 4.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.68 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.92 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 404 funds or institutions reporting positions in Matthews International -. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MATW is 0.13%, an increase of 4.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 28,315K shares. The put/call ratio of MATW is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.62% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Matthews International - is 57.12. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 25.62% from its latest reported closing price of 45.47.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Matthews International - is 1,841MM, a decrease of 0.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.13.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,212K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,268K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATW by 12.26% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 1,796K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,791K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATW by 37.04% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,093K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATW by 17.04% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,065K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 940K shares, representing an increase of 11.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATW by 76.30% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 1,031K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,005K shares, representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATW by 19.10% over the last quarter.

Matthews International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Matthews International Corporation is a global provider of brand solutions, memorialization products and industrial technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment is a leader in providing brand development, deployment and delivery services that help build its clients' brands and consumers' desire for them. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures and distributes marking, coding and industrial automation technologies and solutions. The Company has approximately 11,000 employees in more than 25 countries on six continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.