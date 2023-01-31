Matthews International (MATW) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Matthews International said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $37.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.48%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.55%, the lowest has been 1.25%, and the highest has been 4.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.77 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.09 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.05% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Matthews International is $47.43. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 28.05% from its latest reported closing price of $37.04.

The projected annual revenue for Matthews International is $1,841MM, an increase of 3.83%. The projected annual EPS is $3.13.

Fund Sentiment

There are 406 funds or institutions reporting positions in Matthews International. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 4.92%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MATW is 0.0967%, an increase of 2.6247%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 28,635K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,239,617 shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,186,456 shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATW by 18.74% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 1,809,178 shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,814,248 shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATW by 50.65% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,136,500 shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,137,850 shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATW by 16.15% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,116,514 shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,126,730 shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATW by 84.94% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 1,028,341 shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,120,682 shares, representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATW by 18.73% over the last quarter.

Matthews International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Matthews International Corporation is a global provider of brand solutions, memorialization products and industrial technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment is a leader in providing brand development, deployment and delivery services that help build its clients' brands and consumers' desire for them. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures and distributes marking, coding and industrial automation technologies and solutions. The Company has approximately 11,000 employees in more than 25 countries on six continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.

