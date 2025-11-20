Matthews International Corporation Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Matthews International Corporation (MATW):

Earnings: -$27.47 million in Q4 vs. -$68.16 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.88 in Q4 vs. -$2.21 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Matthews International Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $15.05 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

Revenue: $318.84 million in Q4 vs. $446.70 million in the same period last year.

