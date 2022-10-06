Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 83% of the company

A look at the shareholders of Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 83% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Matthews International. NasdaqGS:MATW Ownership Breakdown October 6th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Matthews International?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Matthews International does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Matthews International's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story. NasdaqGS:MATW Earnings and Revenue Growth October 6th 2022

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Matthews International is not owned by hedge funds. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 18% of shares outstanding. With 11% and 5.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, The Vanguard Group, Inc. and The Phoenix Investment and Finances Ltd. are the second and third largest shareholders. Additionally, the company's CEO Joseph Bartolacci directly holds 1.1% of the total shares outstanding.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 7 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Matthews International

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Matthews International Corporation. It has a market capitalization of just US$716m, and insiders have US$25m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 13% stake in Matthews International. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Matthews International (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

