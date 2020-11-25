Matthews International Corporation (MATW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Matthews International Corporation (MATW) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.215 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MATW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.38% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.01, the dividend yield is 2.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MATW was $30.01, representing a -25.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.36 and a 76.43% increase over the 52 week low of $17.01.

MATW is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). MATW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$5.32. Zacks Investment Research reports MATW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.99%, compared to an industry average of 21.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MATW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

