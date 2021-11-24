Matthews International Corporation (MATW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 26, 2021

Matthews International Corporation (MATW) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MATW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $37.56, the dividend yield is 2.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MATW was $37.56, representing a -14.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.75 and a 41.63% increase over the 52 week low of $26.52.

MATW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.08. Zacks Investment Research reports MATW's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -10.67%, compared to an industry average of 25.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the matw Dividend History page.

